Maple Hills Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6810 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6810 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6460 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6065 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Maple Hills Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|404
|195
|412
|386
|388
|514
|328
|220
|523
|3370
|540
|204
|371
|362
|415
|226
|382
|418
|522
|3440
|6810
|White M: 70.7/121
|380
|183
|399
|362
|370
|495
|317
|202
|504
|3212
|516
|171
|355
|345
|391
|210
|361
|397
|502
|3248
|6460
|Red W: 71.7/123
|354
|163
|383
|345
|348
|449
|311
|182
|481
|3016
|492
|156
|331
|325
|369
|191
|329
|371
|485
|3049
|6065
|Handicap
|9
|17
|1
|5
|3
|11
|15
|13
|7
|14
|18
|4
|16
|8
|12
|2
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
