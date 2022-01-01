Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Maple Hills Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6810 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6810 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6460 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6065 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Maple Hills Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 404 195 412 386 388 514 328 220 523 3370 540 204 371 362 415 226 382 418 522 3440 6810
White M: 70.7/121 380 183 399 362 370 495 317 202 504 3212 516 171 355 345 391 210 361 397 502 3248 6460
Red W: 71.7/123 354 163 383 345 348 449 311 182 481 3016 492 156 331 325 369 191 329 371 485 3049 6065
Handicap 9 17 1 5 3 11 15 13 7 14 18 4 16 8 12 2 6 10
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, Saison

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Shigaraki CC Tashiro: #5
Shigaraki Country Club Tashiro Course
Koka, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shigaraki CC Sugiyama - North: #2
Shigaraki Country Club Sugiyama Course - North
Koka, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
The CC
The Country Club
Koka, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shigaraki CC Sugiyama - East: #1
Shigaraki Country Club Sugiyama Course - East
Koka, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shigaraki CC Sugiyama - West: #1
Shigaraki Country Club Sugiyama Course - West
Koka, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Asamiya GC: #1
Asamiya Golf Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyowa GC
Kyowa Golf Club
Wazuka, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daily Shigaraki Golf
Daily Shigaraki Golf - Koka/Yagyu Course
Koka, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daily Shigaraki Golf: Clubhouse
Daily Shigaraki Golf - Yagyu/Iga Course
Koka, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daily Shigaraki Golf
Daily Shigaraki Golf - Iga/Koka Course
Koka, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koga CC
Koga Country Club
Konan, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bird Wing CC
Bird Wing Country Club - North/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me