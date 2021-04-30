Japan Ace Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6880 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6880 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|72
|6457 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg (W)
|72
|6457 yards
|71.7
|123
|Front (W)
|72
|5852 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Japan Ace Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|410
|370
|525
|405
|210
|340
|535
|180
|465
|3440
|405
|395
|540
|220
|410
|360
|180
|500
|430
|3440
|6880
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|390
|350
|505
|380
|182
|315
|505
|160
|440
|3227
|385
|375
|510
|190
|380
|340
|160
|480
|410
|3230
|6457
|Red W: 70.2/119
|370
|330
|487
|345
|155
|290
|480
|135
|365
|2957
|370
|345
|470
|160
|350
|230
|140
|460
|370
|2895
|5852
|Handicap
|9
|11
|7
|1
|17
|13
|3
|15
|5
|8
|12
|2
|16
|4
|14
|18
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1972)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, Diner's, Orico
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
