Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Japan Ace Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6880 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6880 yards 73.1 123
Reg 72 6457 yards 70.7 121
Reg (W) 72 6457 yards 71.7 123
Front (W) 72 5852 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Japan Ace Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 410 370 525 405 210 340 535 180 465 3440 405 395 540 220 410 360 180 500 430 3440 6880
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 390 350 505 380 182 315 505 160 440 3227 385 375 510 190 380 340 160 480 410 3230 6457
Red W: 70.2/119 370 330 487 345 155 290 480 135 365 2957 370 345 470 160 350 230 140 460 370 2895 5852
Handicap 9 11 7 1 17 13 3 15 5 8 12 2 16 4 14 18 10 6
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1972)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, Diner's, Orico
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

