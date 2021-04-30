Biwako Country Club - Mikami/Biwako Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6774 yards
Slope 133
Rating 73.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back T
|72
|6774 yards
|73.5
|133
|Back C (W)
|72
|6774 yards
|77.8
|141
|Back C
|72
|6478 yards
|72.1
|130
|Back T (W)
|72
|6478 yards
|77.7
|140
|Regular T (W)
|72
|6380 yards
|77.2
|140
|Regular T
|72
|6380 yards
|71.7
|130
|Regular C (W)
|72
|6087 yards
|75.7
|136
|Regular C
|72
|6087 yards
|70.0
|127
|Front T (W)
|72
|6009 yards
|75.1
|136
|Front T
|72
|6009 yards
|69.7
|127
|Front C
|72
|6009 yards
|68.5
|125
|Front C (W)
|72
|5741 yards
|73.5
|133
|Ladies T (W)
|72
|5036 yards
|69.6
|124
|Ladies T
|72
|5036 yards
|65.6
|118
|Ladies C
|72
|4765 yards
|64.4
|116
|Ladies C (W)
|72
|4765 yards
|68.1
|121
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Architect Greg Norman (2020) Jeffrey Danner (2020) Seizo Tomizawa (1959)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesJacuzzi
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout