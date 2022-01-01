Meishin Ryuou Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6813 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent A
|72
|6813 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg/Bent A
|72
|6516 yards
|Back/Bent B
|72
|6496 yards
|Reg/Bent B
|72
|6214 yards
|Ladies/Bent A
|72
|5612 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies/Bent B
|72
|5340 yards
Scorecard for Meishin Ryuou Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|386
|378
|182
|377
|530
|421
|161
|452
|514
|3401
|523
|384
|217
|396
|370
|587
|418
|128
|389
|3412
|6813
|White M: 73.0/122 W: 74.1/125
|366
|362
|166
|357
|503
|413
|165
|429
|503
|3264
|502
|382
|199
|366
|369
|529
|416
|111
|368
|3242
|6506
|Red W: 70.2/119
|340
|293
|118
|276
|434
|366
|107
|366
|445
|2745
|478
|343
|121
|353
|295
|521
|366
|95
|295
|2867
|5612
|Handicap
|11
|5
|17
|13
|1
|7
|15
|3
|9
|6
|12
|16
|8
|14
|2
|4
|18
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout