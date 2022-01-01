Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Meishin Ryuou Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6813 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent A 72 6813 yards 73.1 123
Reg/Bent A 72 6516 yards
Back/Bent B 72 6496 yards
Reg/Bent B 72 6214 yards
Ladies/Bent A 72 5612 yards 70.2 119
Ladies/Bent B 72 5340 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Meishin Ryuou Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 386 378 182 377 530 421 161 452 514 3401 523 384 217 396 370 587 418 128 389 3412 6813
White M: 73.0/122 W: 74.1/125 366 362 166 357 503 413 165 429 503 3264 502 382 199 366 369 529 416 111 368 3242 6506
Red W: 70.2/119 340 293 118 276 434 366 107 366 445 2745 478 343 121 353 295 521 366 95 295 2867 5612
Handicap 11 5 17 13 1 7 15 3 9 6 12 16 8 14 2 4 18 10
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

