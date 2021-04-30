Eagleburg Golf Village
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3561 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|3561 yards
|Blue
|36
|3294 yards
|White
|36
|2999 yards
|Red
|36
|2812 yards
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Architect Pacific Coast Design
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
