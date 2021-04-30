World of Golf
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Wedge & Putt Mashie
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 54.0/113
|30
|42
|43
|54
|65
|71
|32
|46
|59
|442
|884
|Ladies W: 55.3/115
|30
|42
|43
|54
|65
|71
|32
|46
|59
|442
|884
|Handicap
|17
|7
|14
|2
|13
|5
|9
|1
|10
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout