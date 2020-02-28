Country Club Johannesburg - Mashie Course

Woodmead Course at Country Club Johannesburg is a great course that has been ranked 23 best course in South Africa by Golf Digest. It is a World Class Parklands Golf Course which hosts the Prestigious Telkom PGA Championships every year.

Woodmead is a very well maintained Golf Course with lush fairways and receptive true greens in the heart of Johannesburg.

It is a fair test and anyone lucky enough to experience playing this course will remember it for a long time.