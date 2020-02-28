Country Club Johannesburg - Mashie Course
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 27
Length 773 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|27
|773 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2017
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "CCJ Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageBar, Grill, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Available SportsTennis, Squash, Cricket, Croquet
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout