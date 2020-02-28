Home / Courses / Africa / South Africa / Gauteng

Country Club Johannesburg - Mashie Course

About

Holes 9
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 27
Length 773 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Woodmead Course at Country Club Johannesburg is a great course that has been ranked 23 best course in South Africa by Golf Digest. It is a World Class Parklands Golf Course which hosts the Prestigious Telkom PGA Championships every year.

Woodmead is a very well maintained Golf Course with lush fairways and receptive true greens in the heart of Johannesburg.
It is a fair test and anyone lucky enough to experience playing this course will remember it for a long time.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 27 773 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2017

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "CCJ Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Available Sports

Tennis, Squash, Cricket, Croquet

