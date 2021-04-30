Home / Courses / Africa / South Africa / Western Cape

Hazendal Golf

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 54
Length 1610 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 54 1610 meters
White 54 1445 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hazendal Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 51.3/86 W: 53.6/90 71 104 97 103 85 92 147 97 86 882 81 91 82 126 57 98 105 119 119 878 1760
White M: 50.4/85 W: 52.3/89 65 94 87 97 80 82 122 92 77 796 75 84 77 85 47 92 103 110 110 783 1579
Handicap 17 3 9 5 13 15 1 11 7 16 14 12 6 8 18 2 10 4
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Fairways Cynodon/Fescue Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - R230
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

