Hazendal Golf
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 54
Length 1610 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|54
|1610 meters
|White
|54
|1445 meters
Scorecard for Hazendal Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 51.3/86 W: 53.6/90
|71
|104
|97
|103
|85
|92
|147
|97
|86
|882
|81
|91
|82
|126
|57
|98
|105
|119
|119
|878
|1760
|White M: 50.4/85 W: 52.3/89
|65
|94
|87
|97
|80
|82
|122
|92
|77
|796
|75
|84
|77
|85
|47
|92
|103
|110
|110
|783
|1579
|Handicap
|17
|3
|9
|5
|13
|15
|1
|11
|7
|16
|14
|12
|6
|8
|18
|2
|10
|4
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Fairways Cynodon/Fescue Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - R230
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout