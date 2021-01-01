Fraternal Order of Eagles - Eagles Hills Golf Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 35
Length 2860 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|35
|2860 yards
|Gold
|35
|2640 yards
|Red (W)
|35
|2310 yards
Scorecard for Fraternal Order of Eagles
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 67.2/113
|410
|500
|165
|330
|525
|410
|125
|300
|185
|2950
|5900
|Gold M: 64.1/107
|360
|425
|155
|315
|470
|390
|125
|250
|150
|2640
|5280
|Red W: 69.9/119
|330
|350
|100
|280
|400
|360
|105
|210
|125
|2260
|4520
|Handicap
|3
|5
|17
|11
|1
|7
|9
|13
|15
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout