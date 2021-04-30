Home / Courses / Oceania / Australia / Queensland

Whitsunday Green Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 54
Length 1200 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 54 1200 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Whitsunday Green Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 52.3/87 61 52 51 77 71 79 82 70 82 625 56 65 50 94 83 74 98 71 95 686 1311
Ladies W: 54.6/89 61 52 51 77 71 79 82 70 82 625 56 65 50 94 83 74 98 71 95 686 1311
Handicap 9 6 14 8 16 17 4 11 3 10 5 13 7 15 18 1 12 2
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round. Weather permitting.
Architect Graham Papworth

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Cafe

Reviews

