Whitsunday Green Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 54
Length 1200 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|54
|1200 meters
Scorecard for Whitsunday Green Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 52.3/87
|61
|52
|51
|77
|71
|79
|82
|70
|82
|625
|56
|65
|50
|94
|83
|74
|98
|71
|95
|686
|1311
|Ladies W: 54.6/89
|61
|52
|51
|77
|71
|79
|82
|70
|82
|625
|56
|65
|50
|94
|83
|74
|98
|71
|95
|686
|1311
|Handicap
|9
|6
|14
|8
|16
|17
|4
|11
|3
|10
|5
|13
|7
|15
|18
|1
|12
|2
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round. Weather permitting.
Architect Graham Papworth
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageCafe
