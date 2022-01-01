Woodstock Country Club in Fuefuki, Yamanashi, Japan | GolfPass
Woodstock Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6509 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 6509 yards 72.1 121
Regular 71 6113 yards 69.7 119
Silver 71 5596 yards 68.2 115
Ladies 71 5286 yards 66.1 111
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.1/121 495 168 362 418 423 200 370 185 507 3128 505 410 435 170 443 377 300 186 555 3381 6509
Regular M: 69.7/119 475 145 342 405 403 177 348 165 492 2952 488 390 405 145 410 360 280 148 535 3161 6113
Silver M: 68.2/115 455 145 265 380 385 177 268 165 462 2702 445 350 378 145 400 340 236 148 452 2894 5596
Ladies W: 66.1/111 455 125 265 276 310 118 268 153 462 2432 445 350 378 145 380 340 236 128 452 2854 5286
Handicap 3 17 7 5 1 13 11 15 9 8 10 4 18 2 12 14 16 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 35 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 1981
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Hideo Takemura (1981)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, AMEX, Diners
Dress code No jerseys, T-shirts, sandals/ slippers. Wear collared/high-necked clothing when playing.

