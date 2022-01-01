Woodstock Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6509 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6509 yards
|72.1
|121
|Regular
|71
|6113 yards
|69.7
|119
|Silver
|71
|5596 yards
|68.2
|115
|Ladies
|71
|5286 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Woodstock Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.1/121
|495
|168
|362
|418
|423
|200
|370
|185
|507
|3128
|505
|410
|435
|170
|443
|377
|300
|186
|555
|3381
|6509
|Regular M: 69.7/119
|475
|145
|342
|405
|403
|177
|348
|165
|492
|2952
|488
|390
|405
|145
|410
|360
|280
|148
|535
|3161
|6113
|Silver M: 68.2/115
|455
|145
|265
|380
|385
|177
|268
|165
|462
|2702
|445
|350
|378
|145
|400
|340
|236
|148
|452
|2894
|5596
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|455
|125
|265
|276
|310
|118
|268
|153
|462
|2432
|445
|350
|378
|145
|380
|340
|236
|128
|452
|2854
|5286
|Handicap
|3
|17
|7
|5
|1
|13
|11
|15
|9
|8
|10
|4
|18
|2
|12
|14
|16
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|35
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1981
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Hideo Takemura (1981)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, AMEX, Diners
Dress code No jerseys, T-shirts, sandals/ slippers. Wear collared/high-necked clothing when playing.
Reviews
