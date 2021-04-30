Home / Courses / Asia / India / Karnataka

Prestige Augusta Golf Club

About

Holes 12
Type Semi-Private/Resort
Style Executive
Par 38
Length 1737 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 38 1737 yards
Silver 38 1592 yards
Red 38 1410 yards
Scorecard for Prestige Augusta Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 54.3/94 121 91 114 128 141 127 299 154 306 1481 136 153 130 121 91 114 128 141 127 1141 2622
Silver M: 53.2/92 105 79 101 118 126 115 289 137 296 1366 124 137 116 105 79 101 118 126 115 1021 2387
Red W: 55.5/99 90 66 79 103 108 100 272 117 284 1219 110 118 95 90 66 79 103 108 100 869 2088
Handicap 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 3 4 29 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 56

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts No
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Billiards

Available Sports

Tennis, Table Tennis

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

