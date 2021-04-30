Prestige Augusta Golf Club
Holes 12
Type Semi-Private/Resort
Style Executive
Par 38
Length 1737 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|38
|1737 yards
|Silver
|38
|1592 yards
|Red
|38
|1410 yards
Scorecard for Prestige Augusta Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 54.3/94
|121
|91
|114
|128
|141
|127
|299
|154
|306
|1481
|136
|153
|130
|121
|91
|114
|128
|141
|127
|1141
|2622
|Silver M: 53.2/92
|105
|79
|101
|118
|126
|115
|289
|137
|296
|1366
|124
|137
|116
|105
|79
|101
|118
|126
|115
|1021
|2387
|Red W: 55.5/99
|90
|66
|79
|103
|108
|100
|272
|117
|284
|1219
|110
|118
|95
|90
|66
|79
|103
|108
|100
|869
|2088
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|4
|29
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|56
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts No
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesBilliards
Available SportsTennis, Table Tennis
