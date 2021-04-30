Yumura Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 6320 yards
Slope 117
Rating 68.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|70
|6320 yards
|68.7
|117
|Regular
|70
|6041 yards
|68.1
|115
|Front
|70
|5696 yards
|67.2
|113
|Ladies
|70
|4864 yards
|64.9
|105
Scorecard for Yumura Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 68.7/117
|411
|194
|382
|347
|373
|378
|385
|187
|471
|3128
|420
|498
|384
|160
|402
|300
|445
|140
|443
|3192
|6320
|Regular M: 68.1/115
|383
|185
|362
|342
|359
|360
|369
|178
|448
|2986
|411
|485
|348
|150
|384
|282
|430
|133
|432
|3055
|6041
|Front M: 67.2/113
|373
|174
|336
|335
|339
|324
|343
|145
|430
|2799
|390
|469
|323
|138
|372
|269
|413
|118
|405
|2897
|5696
|Ladies W: 64.9/105
|289
|135
|310
|305
|296
|244
|265
|108
|391
|2343
|328
|408
|288
|125
|309
|215
|373
|100
|375
|2521
|4864
|Handicap
|5
|7
|3
|13
|11
|1
|9
|15
|17
|8
|12
|10
|14
|6
|16
|2
|18
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|35
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout