Yumura Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 6320 yards
Slope 117
Rating 68.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 70 6320 yards 68.7 117
Regular 70 6041 yards 68.1 115
Front 70 5696 yards 67.2 113
Ladies 70 4864 yards 64.9 105
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yumura Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 68.7/117 411 194 382 347 373 378 385 187 471 3128 420 498 384 160 402 300 445 140 443 3192 6320
Regular M: 68.1/115 383 185 362 342 359 360 369 178 448 2986 411 485 348 150 384 282 430 133 432 3055 6041
Front M: 67.2/113 373 174 336 335 339 324 343 145 430 2799 390 469 323 138 372 269 413 118 405 2897 5696
Ladies W: 64.9/105 289 135 310 305 296 244 265 108 391 2343 328 408 288 125 309 215 373 100 375 2521 4864
Handicap 5 7 3 13 11 1 9 15 17 8 12 10 14 6 16 2 18 4
Par 4 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 35 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

