Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Tottori

Tottori Golf Club

About
Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 2963 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Regular 36 2963 yards
Ladies 36 2545 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tottori Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Regular M: 70.7/121 473 131 350 360 294 391 147 483 334 2963 6164
Ladies W: 67.1/113 430 105 299 322 234 332 125 420 278 2545 5397
Handicap 9 17 7 3 15 5 11 1 13
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

