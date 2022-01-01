Tottori Golf Club
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 2963 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Regular
|36
|2963 yards
|Ladies
|36
|2545 yards
Scorecard for Tottori Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|473
|131
|350
|360
|294
|391
|147
|483
|334
|2963
|6164
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|430
|105
|299
|322
|234
|332
|125
|420
|278
|2545
|5397
|Handicap
|9
|17
|7
|3
|15
|5
|11
|1
|13
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
