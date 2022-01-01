Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Tottori

Koge Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6156 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6156 yards 70.7 121
RT 71 5716 yards 69.2 117
Scorecard for Koge Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 70.7/121 257 410 422 456 201 498 180 351 500 3275 293 458 140 454 180 365 202 487 302 2881 6156
White M: 69.2/117 W: 69.2/117 257 401 410 377 185 478 171 322 489 3090 290 448 140 417 162 350 142 454 223 2626 5716
Handicap 13 7 3 1 11 9 17 15 5 6 4 12 8 16 2 10 14 18
Par 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 36 4 5 3 5 3 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, Master, Nihonkai Shinpan, GOGIN DUO
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers

