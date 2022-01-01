Koge Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6156 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6156 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT
|71
|5716 yards
|69.2
|117
Scorecard for Koge Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 70.7/121
|257
|410
|422
|456
|201
|498
|180
|351
|500
|3275
|293
|458
|140
|454
|180
|365
|202
|487
|302
|2881
|6156
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 69.2/117
|257
|401
|410
|377
|185
|478
|171
|322
|489
|3090
|290
|448
|140
|417
|162
|350
|142
|454
|223
|2626
|5716
|Handicap
|13
|7
|3
|1
|11
|9
|17
|15
|5
|6
|4
|12
|8
|16
|2
|10
|14
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, Master, Nihonkai Shinpan, GOGIN DUO
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers
