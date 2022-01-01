Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Miyazaki

Mimitsu Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6700 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6700 yards
Regular 72 6390 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 374 420 188 533 431 191 359 349 475 3320 381 419 507 227 389 405 361 163 528 3380 6700
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 361 408 172 513 412 162 352 337 461 3178 369 388 493 196 374 381 352 151 508 3212 6390
Handicap 9 3 15 11 1 5 13 17 7 10 2 16 6 12 4 14 18 8
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, BC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Kitakata GC: #3
Kitakata Golf Club
Nobeoka, Miyazaki
Public
0.0
0
Hitotsuse River Sport Recreation Center: #9
Hitotsuse River Sport Recreation Center
Shintomi, Miyazaki
Public
0.0
0
Miyazaki Kokusai GC - Kirishima: #4
Miyazaki Kokusai Golf Club - Kirishima/Osuzu Course
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Miyazaki Kokusai GC - Tachibana: #3
Miyazaki Kokusai Golf Club - Tachibana/Kirishima Course
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
