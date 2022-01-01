Mimitsu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6700 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6700 yards
|Regular
|72
|6390 yards
Scorecard for Mimitsu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|374
|420
|188
|533
|431
|191
|359
|349
|475
|3320
|381
|419
|507
|227
|389
|405
|361
|163
|528
|3380
|6700
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|361
|408
|172
|513
|412
|162
|352
|337
|461
|3178
|369
|388
|493
|196
|374
|381
|352
|151
|508
|3212
|6390
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|11
|1
|5
|13
|17
|7
|10
|2
|16
|6
|12
|4
|14
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, BC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout