Yamato Country Club - Satsuki/Sazanka Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6909 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Main
|72
|6909 yards
|72.7
|Back/Standard
|72
|6559 yards
|72.1
|Regular/Main
|72
|6442 yards
|70.3
|Front/Main
|72
|6165 yards
|68.8
|Front/Main (W)
|72
|6165 yards
|73.8
|Regular/Standard
|72
|6091 yards
|68.4
|Front/Standard
|72
|5815 yards
|67.0
|Front/Standard (W)
|72
|5815 yards
|72.0
Scorecard for Satsuki/Sazanka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/119
|359
|209
|386
|397
|375
|512
|174
|382
|520
|3314
|357
|619
|196
|435
|310
|192
|560
|390
|393
|3452
|6766
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|351
|196
|377
|386
|347
|499
|162
|346
|501
|3165
|345
|596
|177
|360
|279
|186
|524
|372
|375
|3214
|6379
|Front M: 70.0/119
|340
|179
|360
|364
|335
|488
|148
|325
|484
|3023
|328
|585
|163
|349
|273
|173
|507
|354
|357
|3089
|6112
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|290
|179
|250
|314
|286
|408
|140
|305
|407
|2579
|289
|432
|163
|303
|245
|139
|430
|302
|302
|2605
|5184
|Handicap
|7
|11
|1
|3
|5
|13
|9
|15
|17
|10
|2
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, Diners, JCB, UC, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
