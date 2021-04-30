Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Yamato Country Club - Satsuki/Sazanka Course

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6909 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Main 72 6909 yards 72.7
Back/Standard 72 6559 yards 72.1
Regular/Main 72 6442 yards 70.3
Front/Main 72 6165 yards 68.8
Front/Main (W) 72 6165 yards 73.8
Regular/Standard 72 6091 yards 68.4
Front/Standard 72 5815 yards 67.0
Front/Standard (W) 72 5815 yards 72.0
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Satsuki/Sazanka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/119 359 209 386 397 375 512 174 382 520 3314 357 619 196 435 310 192 560 390 393 3452 6766
Regular M: 70.7/121 351 196 377 386 347 499 162 346 501 3165 345 596 177 360 279 186 524 372 375 3214 6379
Front M: 70.0/119 340 179 360 364 335 488 148 325 484 3023 328 585 163 349 273 173 507 354 357 3089 6112
Ladies W: 67.1/113 290 179 250 314 286 408 140 305 407 2579 289 432 163 303 245 139 430 302 302 2605 5184
Handicap 7 11 1 3 5 13 9 15 17 10 2 12 14 4 16 18 8 6
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, Diners, JCB, UC, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

