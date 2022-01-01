Yaezakura Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6548 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6548 yards
|71.4
|BT (W)
|72
|6548 yards
|76.5
|RT
|72
|6283 yards
|70.1
|RT (W)
|72
|6283 yards
|75.0
|FT
|72
|5703 yards
|67.8
|FT (W)
|72
|5703 yards
|72.1
|LT
|72
|5190 yards
|65.6
|LT (W)
|72
|5190 yards
|69.4
Scorecard for Yaezakura Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|425
|348
|401
|186
|484
|328
|366
|200
|546
|3284
|520
|177
|410
|546
|408
|288
|380
|125
|410
|3264
|6548
|White M: 70.7/121
|399
|340
|393
|169
|462
|314
|357
|192
|535
|3161
|506
|163
|381
|535
|392
|275
|368
|113
|389
|3122
|6283
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|385
|330
|388
|155
|452
|304
|320
|173
|505
|3012
|459
|145
|316
|442
|294
|275
|348
|103
|309
|2691
|5703
|Red W: 67.1/113
|348
|279
|244
|155
|421
|231
|291
|173
|462
|2604
|434
|145
|316
|442
|294
|259
|294
|103
|309
|2596
|5200
|Handicap
|3
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|15
|13
|9
|8
|16
|4
|2
|12
|6
|14
|18
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
