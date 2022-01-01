Yaezakura Country Club in Tenri, Nara, Japan | GolfPass
Yaezakura Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6548 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6548 yards 71.4
BT (W) 72 6548 yards 76.5
RT 72 6283 yards 70.1
RT (W) 72 6283 yards 75.0
FT 72 5703 yards 67.8
FT (W) 72 5703 yards 72.1
LT 72 5190 yards 65.6
LT (W) 72 5190 yards 69.4
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yaezakura Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 425 348 401 186 484 328 366 200 546 3284 520 177 410 546 408 288 380 125 410 3264 6548
White M: 70.7/121 399 340 393 169 462 314 357 192 535 3161 506 163 381 535 392 275 368 113 389 3122 6283
Yellow M: 69.2/117 385 330 388 155 452 304 320 173 505 3012 459 145 316 442 294 275 348 103 309 2691 5703
Red W: 67.1/113 348 279 244 155 421 231 291 173 462 2604 434 145 316 442 294 259 294 103 309 2596 5200
Handicap 3 7 1 17 5 11 15 13 9 8 16 4 2 12 6 14 18 10
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

