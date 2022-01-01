Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Kasugadai Country Club - Center/West Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6697 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6697 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Naka/Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Men M: 70.7/121 351 336 356 155 539 382 168 388 502 3177 332 372 495 168 317 384 373 178 523 3142 6319
Ladies W: 71.7/123 351 336 356 155 539 382 168 388 502 3177 332 372 495 168 317 384 373 178 523 3142 6319
Handicap 9 5 11 13 3 1 7 15 17 8 10 12 14 6 4 16 18 2
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, AMEX, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

