Kasugadai Country Club - Center/West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6697 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6697 yards
Scorecard for Naka/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Men M: 70.7/121
|351
|336
|356
|155
|539
|382
|168
|388
|502
|3177
|332
|372
|495
|168
|317
|384
|373
|178
|523
|3142
|6319
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|351
|336
|356
|155
|539
|382
|168
|388
|502
|3177
|332
|372
|495
|168
|317
|384
|373
|178
|523
|3142
|6319
|Handicap
|9
|5
|11
|13
|3
|1
|7
|15
|17
|8
|10
|12
|14
|6
|4
|16
|18
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, AMEX, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
