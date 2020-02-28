Nara Nasaka Golf Club - East Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Traditional
Par 36
Length 3333 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Formerly known as Meihan International Golf Course, J & P Golf Club, Heiwa Kanko J & P Golf Club, Nara OGM Golf Club.
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3333 yards
|Regular
|36
|3223 yards
|Front
|36
|3056 yards
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Peter Thomson
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX
Food & BeverageRestaurant
