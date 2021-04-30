Yutagami Country Club - Gomado/Ajisai Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6516 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6516 yards
|Regular
|72
|6239 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5513 yards
Scorecard for Gomado - Ajisai
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|375
|166
|500
|285
|347
|400
|166
|401
|553
|3193
|431
|352
|173
|486
|206
|417
|523
|317
|418
|3323
|6516
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|353
|140
|478
|265
|342
|385
|158
|383
|530
|3034
|410
|334
|153
|475
|193
|413
|511
|303
|413
|3205
|6239
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|330
|135
|443
|218
|322
|370
|144
|318
|459
|2739
|375
|303
|137
|393
|163
|393
|416
|289
|305
|2774
|5513
|Handicap
|3
|11
|9
|7
|13
|1
|15
|17
|5
|10
|12
|6
|4
|14
|16
|18
|8
|2
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
