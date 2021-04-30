Akan Golf Club - Tancho/Marimo Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7102 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7102 yards
|73.7
|131
|Regular
|72
|6560 yards
|71.4
|Regular (W)
|72
|6560 yards
|76.6
|Front
|72
|5807 yards
|68.0
|Front (W)
|72
|5807 yards
|72.2
Scorecard for Tancho - Spherical
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|531
|411
|359
|177
|470
|624
|385
|211
|360
|3528
|527
|443
|187
|441
|407
|427
|614
|164
|364
|3574
|7102
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|501
|380
|329
|158
|444
|576
|364
|168
|342
|3262
|497
|403
|164
|406
|389
|408
|523
|145
|345
|3280
|6542
|Red W: 70.2/119
|414
|356
|329
|158
|260
|506
|364
|112
|342
|2841
|467
|371
|164
|372
|325
|335
|489
|145
|345
|3013
|5854
|Handicap
|4
|10
|12
|14
|2
|16
|8
|18
|6
|11
|13
|7
|3
|15
|5
|1
|17
|9
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1972)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club, AMEX, UC, DC, Nicos, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout