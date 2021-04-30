Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Akan Golf Club - Tancho/Marimo Course

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7102 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7102 yards 73.7 131
Regular 72 6560 yards 71.4
Regular (W) 72 6560 yards 76.6
Front 72 5807 yards 68.0
Front (W) 72 5807 yards 72.2
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tancho - Spherical
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 531 411 359 177 470 624 385 211 360 3528 527 443 187 441 407 427 614 164 364 3574 7102
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 501 380 329 158 444 576 364 168 342 3262 497 403 164 406 389 408 523 145 345 3280 6542
Red W: 70.2/119 414 356 329 158 260 506 364 112 342 2841 467 371 164 372 325 335 489 145 345 3013 5854
Handicap 4 10 12 14 2 16 8 18 6 11 13 7 3 15 5 1 17 9
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1972)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club, AMEX, UC, DC, Nicos, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

