Kushiro Country Club - Tsurui Nishi Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7043 yards
Slope 134
Rating 73.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7043 yards 73.6 134
Regular 72 6573 yards 71.5 129
Regular (W) 72 6573 yards 78.4 140
Front 72 5857 yards 68.3 121
Front (W) 72 5857 yards 74.4 132
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsurui Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.6/134 382 538 206 361 615 420 395 176 420 3513 570 395 385 190 418 552 459 163 398 3530 7043
Regular M: 71.5/129 W: 78.4/140 356 500 173 345 567 408 370 157 392 3268 543 372 365 164 402 519 440 151 349 3305 6573
Front M: 68.3/121 W: 74.4/132 336 406 160 316 503 369 310 139 374 2913 486 345 335 146 365 452 391 117 307 2944 5857
Handicap 13 5 11 15 1 7 3 17 9 2 10 12 16 8 6 4 18 14
Par 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Mid-April - Mid-November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Mastercard, Diners Club, Amex, UC, DC, Nicos, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No

