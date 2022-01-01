Kushiro Country Club - Tsurui Nishi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7043 yards
Slope 134
Rating 73.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7043 yards
|73.6
|134
|Regular
|72
|6573 yards
|71.5
|129
|Regular (W)
|72
|6573 yards
|78.4
|140
|Front
|72
|5857 yards
|68.3
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|5857 yards
|74.4
|132
Scorecard for Tsurui Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.6/134
|382
|538
|206
|361
|615
|420
|395
|176
|420
|3513
|570
|395
|385
|190
|418
|552
|459
|163
|398
|3530
|7043
|Regular M: 71.5/129 W: 78.4/140
|356
|500
|173
|345
|567
|408
|370
|157
|392
|3268
|543
|372
|365
|164
|402
|519
|440
|151
|349
|3305
|6573
|Front M: 68.3/121 W: 74.4/132
|336
|406
|160
|316
|503
|369
|310
|139
|374
|2913
|486
|345
|335
|146
|365
|452
|391
|117
|307
|2944
|5857
|Handicap
|13
|5
|11
|15
|1
|7
|3
|17
|9
|2
|10
|12
|16
|8
|6
|4
|18
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Mid-April - Mid-November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Mastercard, Diners Club, Amex, UC, DC, Nicos, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Shiranuka, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Shiranuka, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Shiranuka, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Course Layout