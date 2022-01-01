Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Kushiro Country Club - Tsurui Higashi Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6977 yards
Slope 134
Rating 73.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6977 yards 73.4 134
Regular 72 6527 yards 71.3 129
Regular (W) 72 6527 yards 77.8 139
Front 72 5631 yards 67.2 119
Front (W) 72 5631 yards 72.8 129
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsurui Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.4/134 413 411 524 389 229 417 445 152 539 3519 398 410 157 583 421 379 191 398 521 3458 6977
Regular M: 71.3/129 W: 77.8/139 384 387 510 363 215 396 411 133 510 3309 382 369 144 550 401 349 157 377 489 3218 6527
Front M: 67.2/119 W: 72.8/129 333 330 444 292 121 349 332 120 470 2791 315 356 124 487 352 309 140 335 422 2840 5631
Handicap 15 3 7 13 5 9 1 17 11 8 16 10 2 4 18 14 6 12
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Golf Season Mid-April - Mid-November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Mastercard, Diners Club, Amex, UC, DC, Nicos, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Kushiro CC
Kushiro Country Club - Tsurui Nishi Course
Tsurui, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akan GC
Akan Golf Club - Tancho/Marimo Course
Kushiro, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akan GC
Akan Golf Club - Marimo/Pirika Course
Kushiro, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akan GC: Clubhouse
Akan Golf Club - Pirika/Tancho Course
Kushiro, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kushiro Airport GC
Kushiro Airport Golf Club - Suzuran/Rairaku Course
Shiranuka, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kushiro Airport GC
Kushiro Airport Golf Club - Rairaku/Hamanasu Course
Shiranuka, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kushiro Airport GC: Practice area
Kushiro Airport Golf Club - Hamanasu/Suzuran Course
Shiranuka, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
