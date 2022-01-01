Kushiro Country Club - Tsurui Higashi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6977 yards
Slope 134
Rating 73.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6977 yards
|73.4
|134
|Regular
|72
|6527 yards
|71.3
|129
|Regular (W)
|72
|6527 yards
|77.8
|139
|Front
|72
|5631 yards
|67.2
|119
|Front (W)
|72
|5631 yards
|72.8
|129
Scorecard for Tsurui Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.4/134
|413
|411
|524
|389
|229
|417
|445
|152
|539
|3519
|398
|410
|157
|583
|421
|379
|191
|398
|521
|3458
|6977
|Regular M: 71.3/129 W: 77.8/139
|384
|387
|510
|363
|215
|396
|411
|133
|510
|3309
|382
|369
|144
|550
|401
|349
|157
|377
|489
|3218
|6527
|Front M: 67.2/119 W: 72.8/129
|333
|330
|444
|292
|121
|349
|332
|120
|470
|2791
|315
|356
|124
|487
|352
|309
|140
|335
|422
|2840
|5631
|Handicap
|15
|3
|7
|13
|5
|9
|1
|17
|11
|8
|16
|10
|2
|4
|18
|14
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Golf Season Mid-April - Mid-November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Mastercard, Diners Club, Amex, UC, DC, Nicos, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Shiranuka, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Shiranuka, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Shiranuka, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Course Layout