Akita North Airport Classic Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7002 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7002 yards
Scorecard for Akitakita Kuko Classic Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|398
|386
|182
|534
|210
|415
|400
|432
|539
|3496
|550
|411
|410
|172
|409
|525
|440
|211
|378
|3506
|7002
|Back M: 73.1/123
|373
|366
|160
|512
|188
|389
|379
|400
|519
|3286
|526
|388
|376
|140
|366
|503
|410
|190
|356
|3255
|6541
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|344
|341
|135
|482
|161
|361
|352
|373
|494
|3043
|497
|363
|345
|125
|340
|481
|375
|152
|327
|3005
|6048
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|325
|282
|109
|461
|136
|322
|324
|345
|465
|2769
|472
|339
|312
|112
|310
|460
|319
|126
|287
|2737
|5506
|Handicap
|6
|14
|18
|8
|16
|4
|10
|12
|2
|5
|1
|9
|17
|15
|13
|7
|11
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
