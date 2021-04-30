Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Akita

Akita North Airport Classic Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7002 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7002 yards
Scorecard for Akitakita Kuko Classic Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 398 386 182 534 210 415 400 432 539 3496 550 411 410 172 409 525 440 211 378 3506 7002
Back M: 73.1/123 373 366 160 512 188 389 379 400 519 3286 526 388 376 140 366 503 410 190 356 3255 6541
Regular M: 70.7/121 344 341 135 482 161 361 352 373 494 3043 497 363 345 125 340 481 375 152 327 3005 6048
Ladies W: 70.2/119 325 282 109 461 136 322 324 345 465 2769 472 339 312 112 310 460 319 126 287 2737 5506
Handicap 6 14 18 8 16 4 10 12 2 5 1 9 17 15 13 7 11 3
Par 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2001

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Akitamoritake Onsen 36 GC - Akita: #3
Akitamoritake Onsen 36 Golf Course - Akita
Mitane, Akita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akitamoritake Onsen 36 GC - Moritake Onsen: #6
Akitamoritake Onsen 36 Golf Course - Moritake Onsen
Mitane, Akita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

