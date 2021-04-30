Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Akita

Akitamoritake Onsen 36 Golf Course - Akita

0
Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7043 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7043 yards 72.9
Champion (W) 72 7043 yards 79.9
Back 72 6570 yards 70.5
Back (W) 72 6570 yards 77.5
Regular (W) 72 6178 yards 75.1
Regular 72 6178 yards 68.7
Front 72 5955 yards 67.6
Front (W) 72 5955 yards 73.9
Ladies 72 5229 yards 64.7
Ladies (W) 72 5229 yards 69.5
Scorecard for Akita
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133 393 412 592 176 389 407 395 177 611 3552 368 162 418 527 434 357 605 221 388 3480 7032
Red M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 377 391 569 155 341 379 335 150 588 3285 331 144 370 509 412 346 570 208 358 3248 6533
Handicap 2 8 4 10 12 14 6 16 18 11 9 13 15 1 5 7 17 3
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

