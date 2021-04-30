Akitamoritake Onsen 36 Golf Course - Akita
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7043 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7043 yards
|72.9
|Champion (W)
|72
|7043 yards
|79.9
|Back
|72
|6570 yards
|70.5
|Back (W)
|72
|6570 yards
|77.5
|Regular (W)
|72
|6178 yards
|75.1
|Regular
|72
|6178 yards
|68.7
|Front
|72
|5955 yards
|67.6
|Front (W)
|72
|5955 yards
|73.9
|Ladies
|72
|5229 yards
|64.7
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5229 yards
|69.5
Scorecard for Akita
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133
|393
|412
|592
|176
|389
|407
|395
|177
|611
|3552
|368
|162
|418
|527
|434
|357
|605
|221
|388
|3480
|7032
|Red M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|377
|391
|569
|155
|341
|379
|335
|150
|588
|3285
|331
|144
|370
|509
|412
|346
|570
|208
|358
|3248
|6533
|Handicap
|2
|8
|4
|10
|12
|14
|6
|16
|18
|11
|9
|13
|15
|1
|5
|7
|17
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
