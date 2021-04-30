Akitamoritake Onsen 36 Golf Course - Moritake Onsen
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6574 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6574 yards
|71.1
|Champion (W)
|72
|6574 yards
|78.1
|Back
|72
|6335 yards
|70.0
|Back (W)
|72
|6335 yards
|76.7
|Regular (W)
|72
|5984 yards
|74.4
|Regular
|72
|5984 yards
|68.2
|Front
|72
|5764 yards
|67.5
|Front (W)
|72
|5764 yards
|73.1
|Ladies
|72
|5005 yards
|64.0
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5005 yards
|68.8
Scorecard for Moritakeonsen
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|567
|175
|413
|397
|381
|375
|195
|537
|420
|3460
|407
|195
|525
|343
|303
|372
|367
|156
|572
|3240
|6700
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|536
|163
|384
|362
|353
|360
|181
|493
|401
|3233
|385
|176
|504
|310
|272
|340
|350
|145
|555
|3037
|6270
|Handicap
|1
|9
|7
|11
|13
|5
|3
|15
|17
|8
|10
|12
|4
|14
|6
|2
|16
|18
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
