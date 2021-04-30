Akitamoritake Onsen 36 Golf Course - Moritake Onsen

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Akita

Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6574 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6574 yards 71.1
Champion (W) 72 6574 yards 78.1
Back 72 6335 yards 70.0
Back (W) 72 6335 yards 76.7
Regular (W) 72 5984 yards 74.4
Regular 72 5984 yards 68.2
Front 72 5764 yards 67.5
Front (W) 72 5764 yards 73.1
Ladies 72 5005 yards 64.0
Ladies (W) 72 5005 yards 68.8
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Moritakeonsen
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 567 175 413 397 381 375 195 537 420 3460 407 195 525 343 303 372 367 156 572 3240 6700
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 536 163 384 362 353 360 181 493 401 3233 385 176 504 310 272 340 350 145 555 3037 6270
Handicap 1 9 7 11 13 5 3 15 17 8 10 12 4 14 6 2 16 18
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

