Minami Akita Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6939 yards
Slope 132
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black
|72
|6939 yards
|73.2
|132
|Back/Black (W)
|72
|6939 yards
|80.1
|144
|Regular/Blue
|72
|6414 yards
|70.5
|129
|Regular/Blue (W)
|72
|6414 yards
|76.9
|139
|Front/White
|72
|6301 yards
|69.9
|127
|Front/White (W)
|72
|6301 yards
|76.4
|137
|Gold/Yellow (W)
|72
|5546 yards
|71.7
|127
|Gold/Yellow
|72
|5546 yards
|66.3
|117
|Ladies/Red
|72
|5329 yards
|65.4
|114
|Ladies/Red (W)
|72
|5329 yards
|70.2
|125
|Green
|72
|4728 yards
|62.8
|106
|Green (W)
|72
|4728 yards
|66.9
|118
Scorecard for Minami Akita Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.2/132 W: 80.1/144
|537
|440
|160
|446
|462
|163
|553
|374
|410
|3545
|394
|490
|387
|385
|316
|190
|455
|198
|579
|3394
|6939
|Regular M: 70.5/129 W: 76.9/139
|513
|429
|114
|363
|432
|145
|526
|357
|376
|3255
|378
|479
|346
|374
|281
|155
|411
|179
|556
|3159
|6414
|Front M: 69.9/127 W: 76.4/137
|494
|429
|114
|363
|402
|145
|516
|347
|376
|3186
|362
|479
|338
|374
|281
|149
|411
|165
|556
|3115
|6301
|Gold M: 66.3/117 W: 71.7/127
|442
|414
|114
|250
|382
|127
|503
|290
|354
|2876
|342
|479
|324
|362
|124
|119
|390
|110
|420
|2670
|5546
|Ladies M: 65.4/114 W: 70.2/124
|442
|369
|114
|250
|382
|127
|503
|290
|354
|2831
|342
|479
|247
|322
|124
|119
|390
|110
|420
|2553
|5384
|Green M: 62.8/106 W: 66.9/118
|375
|369
|110
|250
|240
|127
|448
|290
|283
|2492
|257
|472
|247
|266
|124
|119
|371
|110
|270
|2236
|4728
|Handicap
|5
|11
|17
|7
|1
|13
|9
|15
|3
|12
|18
|6
|4
|16
|10
|2
|14
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB, Mastercard, Nicos, Saison, UC, DC, MC, Orix, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
