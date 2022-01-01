Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Akita

Minami Akita Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6939 yards
Slope 132
Rating 73.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Black 72 6939 yards 73.2 132
Back/Black (W) 72 6939 yards 80.1 144
Regular/Blue 72 6414 yards 70.5 129
Regular/Blue (W) 72 6414 yards 76.9 139
Front/White 72 6301 yards 69.9 127
Front/White (W) 72 6301 yards 76.4 137
Gold/Yellow (W) 72 5546 yards 71.7 127
Gold/Yellow 72 5546 yards 66.3 117
Ladies/Red 72 5329 yards 65.4 114
Ladies/Red (W) 72 5329 yards 70.2 125
Green 72 4728 yards 62.8 106
Green (W) 72 4728 yards 66.9 118
Scorecard for Minami Akita Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.2/132 W: 80.1/144 537 440 160 446 462 163 553 374 410 3545 394 490 387 385 316 190 455 198 579 3394 6939
Regular M: 70.5/129 W: 76.9/139 513 429 114 363 432 145 526 357 376 3255 378 479 346 374 281 155 411 179 556 3159 6414
Front M: 69.9/127 W: 76.4/137 494 429 114 363 402 145 516 347 376 3186 362 479 338 374 281 149 411 165 556 3115 6301
Gold M: 66.3/117 W: 71.7/127 442 414 114 250 382 127 503 290 354 2876 342 479 324 362 124 119 390 110 420 2670 5546
Ladies M: 65.4/114 W: 70.2/124 442 369 114 250 382 127 503 290 354 2831 342 479 247 322 124 119 390 110 420 2553 5384
Green M: 62.8/106 W: 66.9/118 375 369 110 250 240 127 448 290 283 2492 257 472 247 266 124 119 371 110 270 2236 4728
Handicap 5 11 17 7 1 13 9 15 3 12 18 6 4 16 10 2 14 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 3 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB, Mastercard, Nicos, Saison, UC, DC, MC, Orix, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

