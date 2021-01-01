Golf Learning Center & Academy
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 27
Length 561 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|561 yards
Scorecard for Par-3 Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Men M: 27.3/87
|69
|78
|57
|39
|79
|53
|41
|55
|90
|561
|561
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|69
|78
|57
|39
|79
|53
|41
|55
|90
|561
|561
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Shirts must be worn at all times.
Course Layout