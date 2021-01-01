Home / Courses / USA / Illinois / Peoria

Golf Learning Center & Academy

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 27
Length 561 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 561 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Par-3 Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Men M: 27.3/87 69 78 57 39 79 53 41 55 90 561 561
Ladies W: 28.5/89 69 78 57 39 79 53 41 55 90 561 561
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Shirts must be worn at all times.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Kellogg Executive 9
Kellogg Executive 9
Peoria, Illinois
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kellogg GC
View Tee Times
Kellogg Golf Course
Peoria, Illinois
Public
4.2347411765
101
Write Review
WeaverRidge GC
WeaverRidge Golf Club
Peoria, Illinois
Public
4.3250823529
22
Write Review
Mt Hawley CC: #16
Mt Hawley Country Club
Peoria, Illinois
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Newman GC
View Tee Times
Newman Golf Course
Peoria, Illinois
Public
4.2115235294
100
Write Review
Timberlake Club
Timberlake Club
Peoria, Illinois
Private
3.0
1
Write Review
CC of Peoria
Country Club of Peoria
Peoria, Illinois
Private
1.0
1
Write Review
Madison GC
View Tee Times
Madison Golf Course
Peoria, Illinois
Public
4.3256823529
74
Write Review
Quail Meadows GC
Quail Meadows Golf Course
Washington, Illinois
Public
3.75
40
Write Review
Fon du Lac GC
Fon du Lac Golf Course
East Peoria, Illinois
Public
3.3809428571
4
Write Review
Arrowhead CC: #14
Arrowhead Country Club
Chillicothe, Illinois
Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Coyote Creek GC: #2
Coyote Creek Golf Club
Bartonville, Illinois
Public
4.6104941176
40
Write Review
