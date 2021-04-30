Ashitaka Six Hundred Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6863 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6863 yards
|White
|72
|6473 yards
Scorecard for Ashitaka Six Hundred Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|430
|358
|321
|198
|518
|362
|561
|204
|407
|3359
|446
|374
|153
|514
|468
|435
|194
|426
|494
|3504
|6863
|White W: 71.7/123
|416
|334
|299
|160
|507
|340
|540
|180
|381
|3157
|420
|363
|133
|499
|446
|396
|173
|402
|484
|3316
|6473
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|14
|2
|8
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout