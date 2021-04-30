Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Ashitaka Six Hundred Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6863 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6863 yards
White 72 6473 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ashitaka Six Hundred Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 430 358 321 198 518 362 561 204 407 3359 446 374 153 514 468 435 194 426 494 3504 6863
White W: 71.7/123 416 334 299 160 507 340 540 180 381 3157 420 363 133 499 446 396 173 402 484 3316 6473
Handicap 3 9 15 13 1 7 5 17 11 4 10 16 14 2 8 12 6 18
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

