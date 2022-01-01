Five Hundred Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7100 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/B
|72
|7100 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back/A
|72
|6890 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6561 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular/B (W)
|72
|6561 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular/A
|72
|6351 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5134 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/A
|72
|4916 yards
Scorecard for Five Hundred Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|579
|440
|360
|186
|539
|450
|344
|459
|183
|3540
|448
|200
|383
|440
|562
|386
|213
|552
|376
|3560
|7100
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|548
|382
|340
|156
|509
|411
|315
|430
|160
|3251
|428
|184
|358
|390
|528
|356
|186
|532
|348
|3310
|6561
|Red W: 67.1/113
|475
|358
|265
|131
|400
|321
|230
|280
|121
|2581
|300
|120
|280
|292
|460
|260
|132
|390
|319
|2553
|5134
|Handicap
|11
|13
|7
|17
|5
|3
|15
|1
|9
|4
|16
|10
|2
|6
|8
|12
|14
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Greens Bent/007 Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted TOP, MC, JCB, VISA, DC, UC, Diner's, AMEX, NICOS, TS3
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout