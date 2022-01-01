Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Five Hundred Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7100 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/B 72 7100 yards 74.9 131
Back/A 72 6890 yards
Regular/B 72 6561 yards 73.1 123
Regular/B (W) 72 6561 yards 74.1 125
Regular/A 72 6351 yards
Ladies/B 72 5134 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/A 72 4916 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Five Hundred Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 579 440 360 186 539 450 344 459 183 3540 448 200 383 440 562 386 213 552 376 3560 7100
White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 548 382 340 156 509 411 315 430 160 3251 428 184 358 390 528 356 186 532 348 3310 6561
Red W: 67.1/113 475 358 265 131 400 321 230 280 121 2581 300 120 280 292 460 260 132 390 319 2553 5134
Handicap 11 13 7 17 5 3 15 1 9 4 16 10 2 6 8 12 14 18
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Greens Bent/007 Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted TOP, MC, JCB, VISA, DC, UC, Diner's, AMEX, NICOS, TS3

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Mishima GC: #5
Mishima Golf Club
Nagaizumi, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Ace GC
Fuji Ace Golf Club
Nagaizumi, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ashitaka Six Hundred Club: #7
Ashitaka Six Hundred Club
Numazu, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mishima CC: #17
Mishima Country Club
Mishima, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gotemba Tomei GC: #11
Gotemba Tomei Golf Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gotemba GC
Gotemba Golf Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba WEST
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba WEST Course
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Fields CC: #15
Grand Fields Country Club
Mishima, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Belleview Nagao GC: #5
Belleview Nagao Golf Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jurigi CC: #4
Jurigi Country Club
Fuji, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakonekohan GC: #6
Hakonekohan Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Featured Content
KawanaFuji7.jpg
Articles
Kawana's Fuji Course: Japan's coastal resort gem
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me