Mishima Golf Club

Mishima Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 509 369 177 382 219 350 357 329 532 3224 526 237 429 352 382 174 351 427 511 3389 6613
Regular M: 70.7/121 484 337 153 345 192 314 341 321 520 3007 495 204 413 328 359 151 338 391 473 3152 6159
Ladies W: 67.1/113 464 250 137 222 150 294 310 285 420 2532 455 151 306 309 297 136 257 371 408 2690 5222
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 5 17 11 10 16 4 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

