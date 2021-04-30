Mishima Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Mishima Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|509
|369
|177
|382
|219
|350
|357
|329
|532
|3224
|526
|237
|429
|352
|382
|174
|351
|427
|511
|3389
|6613
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|484
|337
|153
|345
|192
|314
|341
|321
|520
|3007
|495
|204
|413
|328
|359
|151
|338
|391
|473
|3152
|6159
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|464
|250
|137
|222
|150
|294
|310
|285
|420
|2532
|455
|151
|306
|309
|297
|136
|257
|371
|408
|2690
|5222
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
