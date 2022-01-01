Tomei Country Club - Ashitaka/Susono Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Ashitaka - Susono
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|360
|392
|566
|186
|345
|437
|176
|570
|433
|3465
|368
|424
|558
|172
|411
|183
|370
|503
|427
|3416
|6881
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|335
|377
|547
|172
|326
|411
|162
|513
|405
|3248
|348
|375
|487
|152
|397
|161
|354
|486
|407
|3167
|6415
|Handicap
|13
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|12
|4
|8
|18
|2
|16
|10
|6
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1968)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / SAISON / DC / NICOS / MUFG
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
