Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - Middle/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 68
Length 5146 yards
Slope 104
Rating 62.1
Also known as Lake Biwa Lakeside Golf Course - Middle/South Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|68
|5146 yards
|62.1
|104
|Regular
|68
|4865 yards
|61.9
|100
|Ladies
|68
|4417 yards
|62.1
|98
Scorecard for Middle - South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 62.1/104
|370
|147
|360
|312
|430
|127
|304
|178
|297
|2525
|325
|134
|507
|342
|178
|340
|318
|138
|339
|2621
|5146
|Regular M: 61.9/100
|334
|129
|341
|303
|421
|114
|293
|167
|288
|2390
|312
|121
|482
|329
|145
|324
|307
|127
|328
|2475
|4865
|Ladies W: 62.1/98
|318
|117
|311
|265
|401
|104
|263
|128
|260
|2167
|290
|103
|438
|316
|119
|289
|281
|107
|307
|2250
|4417
|Handicap
|11
|13
|3
|1
|5
|7
|17
|15
|9
|4
|8
|2
|10
|12
|18
|14
|6
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|34
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|34
|68
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, DC, UC, Diners Club, Orico
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
