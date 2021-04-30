Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - Middle/South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 68
Length 5146 yards
Slope 104
Rating 62.1

Also known as Lake Biwa Lakeside Golf Course - Middle/South Course.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 68 5146 yards 62.1 104
Regular 68 4865 yards 61.9 100
Ladies 68 4417 yards 62.1 98
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Middle - South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 62.1/104 370 147 360 312 430 127 304 178 297 2525 325 134 507 342 178 340 318 138 339 2621 5146
Regular M: 61.9/100 334 129 341 303 421 114 293 167 288 2390 312 121 482 329 145 324 307 127 328 2475 4865
Ladies W: 62.1/98 318 117 311 265 401 104 263 128 260 2167 290 103 438 316 119 289 281 107 307 2250 4417
Handicap 11 13 3 1 5 7 17 15 9 4 8 2 10 12 18 14 6 16
Par 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 34 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 34 68

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, DC, UC, Diners Club, Orico
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

