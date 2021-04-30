Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Belle Selva Country Club - Sakura Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6743 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6743 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6234 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5267 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Belle Selva Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 339 570 383 378 203 411 342 242 616 3484 370 174 562 387 351 342 201 384 488 3259 6743
Regular M: 70.7/121 318 494 374 336 180 386 332 223 573 3216 345 161 526 367 292 310 181 368 468 3018 6234
Ladies W: 67.1/113 286 383 327 294 126 320 296 179 476 2687 303 131 403 348 229 277 144 329 416 2580 5267
Handicap 15 3 9 7 13 1 11 5 17 16 10 4 2 8 14 12 6 18
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Kitsuregawa CC - South: #4
Kitsuregawa Country Club - South Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitsuregawa CC - East: #4
Kitsuregawa Country Club - East Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitsuregawa CC - West: #1
Kitsuregawa Country Club - West Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Utsunomiya Garden GC
Utsunomiya Garden Golf Club
Takanezawa, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
New Saint Andrews GC Japan
New Saint Andrews Golf Club Japan - New Course
Otawara, Tochigi
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
New Saint Andrews GC Japan
New Saint Andrews Golf Club Japan - Old Course
Otawara, Tochigi
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Arrow Ace GC: Clubhouse
Arrow Ace Golf Club
Yaita, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Bato GC
Bato Golf Club
Nakagawa, Tochigi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Adatara CC
Adatara Country Club
Nihonmatsu, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Hills CC
Sun Hills Country Club - East Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
EastWood CC: #11
EastWood Country Club
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rising GC
Rising Golf Club
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

