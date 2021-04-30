Belle Selva Country Club - Sakura Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6743 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6743 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6234 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5267 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Belle Selva Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|339
|570
|383
|378
|203
|411
|342
|242
|616
|3484
|370
|174
|562
|387
|351
|342
|201
|384
|488
|3259
|6743
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|318
|494
|374
|336
|180
|386
|332
|223
|573
|3216
|345
|161
|526
|367
|292
|310
|181
|368
|468
|3018
|6234
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|286
|383
|327
|294
|126
|320
|296
|179
|476
|2687
|303
|131
|403
|348
|229
|277
|144
|329
|416
|2580
|5267
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|7
|13
|1
|11
|5
|17
|16
|10
|4
|2
|8
|14
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
