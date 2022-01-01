Karasuyamajo Country Club - Honmaru/Sannomaru Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7193 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7193 yards
|74.5
|131
|Blue
|72
|6718 yards
|72.3
|123
|White
|72
|6354 yards
|70.5
|121
|Gold (W)
|72
|5953 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5694 yards
|69.5
|116
Scorecard for Honmaru - Sannomaru
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|520
|187
|415
|432
|214
|397
|410
|466
|554
|3595
|415
|182
|404
|417
|561
|468
|194
|557
|400
|3598
|7193
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|490
|161
|381
|403
|190
|373
|373
|450
|535
|3356
|395
|170
|382
|382
|529
|438
|174
|529
|363
|3362
|6718
|White M: 70.7/121
|470
|151
|369
|384
|182
|349
|343
|427
|526
|3201
|375
|151
|351
|362
|495
|398
|164
|512
|345
|3153
|6354
|Gold W: 70.2/119
|450
|151
|360
|373
|182
|335
|336
|385
|380
|2952
|360
|151
|328
|332
|464
|392
|157
|492
|325
|3001
|5953
|Red W: 69.5/116
|442
|133
|348
|368
|182
|329
|327
|289
|380
|2798
|353
|151
|313
|327
|445
|363
|147
|492
|305
|2896
|5694
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|13
|7
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|14
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1973)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, Diners, NICOS, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout