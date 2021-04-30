Izumisano Country Club - Osaka Bay Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3309 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|36
|3309 yards
|White
|36
|3120 yards
|Red
|36
|2445 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
