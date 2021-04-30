Kishiwada Country Club - Bamboo/Plum Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6365 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6365 yards
|Regular
|71
|5982 yards
|Front
|71
|5710 yards
|Ladies
|71
|4993 yards
Scorecard for Bamboo - Plum
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|555
|420
|155
|370
|345
|380
|385
|170
|530
|3310
|410
|345
|120
|370
|525
|470
|195
|370
|230
|3035
|6345
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|535
|405
|145
|350
|330
|370
|380
|155
|500
|3170
|375
|330
|105
|360
|505
|440
|180
|280
|220
|2795
|5965
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|495
|300
|105
|325
|315
|323
|360
|135
|460
|2818
|320
|305
|100
|340
|485
|390
|150
|265
|180
|2535
|5353
|Handicap
|1
|3
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|7
|5
|10
|8
|12
|14
|16
|2
|6
|4
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
