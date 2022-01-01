Shoji Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 60
Length 3555 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|60
|3555 yards
|White
|60
|3486 yards
|Red
|60
|3164 yards
Scorecard for Shoji Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 59.1/90
|315
|273
|230
|175
|110
|85
|114
|301
|238
|1841
|170
|105
|225
|266
|140
|110
|300
|273
|125
|1714
|3555
|White M: 58.0/87
|315
|273
|225
|175
|110
|85
|114
|290
|238
|1825
|170
|105
|208
|266
|140
|105
|285
|257
|125
|1661
|3486
|Red W: 61.1/88
|275
|251
|204
|134
|110
|85
|108
|274
|198
|1639
|165
|100
|194
|245
|126
|105
|224
|241
|125
|1525
|3164
|Handicap
|18
|10
|4
|8
|12
|14
|16
|6
|2
|5
|17
|1
|9
|11
|15
|3
|7
|13
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|30
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|30
|60
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
