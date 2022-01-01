Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Shoji Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 60
Length 3555 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 60 3555 yards
White 60 3486 yards
Red 60 3164 yards
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 59.1/90 315 273 230 175 110 85 114 301 238 1841 170 105 225 266 140 110 300 273 125 1714 3555
White M: 58.0/87 315 273 225 175 110 85 114 290 238 1825 170 105 208 266 140 105 285 257 125 1661 3486
Red W: 61.1/88 275 251 204 134 110 85 108 274 198 1639 165 100 194 245 126 105 224 241 125 1525 3164
Handicap 18 10 4 8 12 14 16 6 2 5 17 1 9 11 15 3 7 13
Par 4 4 3 3 3 3 3 4 3 30 3 3 3 4 3 3 4 4 3 30 60

Year Built 2000

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Restaurant

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

