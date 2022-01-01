Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Hiranodai Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 30
Length 1429 yards
Slope 88
Rating 29.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 30 1429 yards 29.2 88
RT 30 1254 yards 30.1 91
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hiranodai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 29.2/88 102 79 123 299 90 186 118 174 258 1429 1429
Regular W: 30.1/91 77 69 100 280 67 166 100 155 240 1254 1254
Handicap 7 9 8 1 6 2 5 4 3
Par 3 3 3 4 3 4 3 3 4 30 30

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Izumisano CC - Osaka Bay: #8
Izumisano Country Club - Osaka Bay Course
Izumisano, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumisano CC - Inunaki: #1
Izumisano Country Club - Inunaki Course
Izumisano, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumisano CC
Izumisano Country Club - Inakura Course
Izumisano, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Osaka GC: #16
Osaka Golf Club
Misaki, Osaka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Misaki CC: #17
Misaki Country Club
Misaki, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Funatoyama GC: #7
Funatoyama Golf Club
Iwade, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kishigawa GC: #4
Kishigawa Golf Club
Kinokawa, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kishiwada CC - Plum: #7
Kishiwada Country Club - Plum/Pine Course
Kishiwada, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kishiwada CC - Bamboo: #3
Kishiwada Country Club - Bamboo/Plum Course
Kishiwada, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kishiwada CC - Pine: #8
Kishiwada Country Club - Pine/Bamboo Course
Kishiwada, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kansaikuko GC/Kansai Airport GC: #11
Kansaikuko Golf Club/Kansai Airport Golf Club
Izumi, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Resort CC: #5
Sun Resort Country Club
Kimino, Wakayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me