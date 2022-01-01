Hiranodai Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 30
Length 1429 yards
Slope 88
Rating 29.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|30
|1429 yards
|29.2
|88
|RT
|30
|1254 yards
|30.1
|91
Scorecard for Hiranodai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 29.2/88
|102
|79
|123
|299
|90
|186
|118
|174
|258
|1429
|1429
|Regular W: 30.1/91
|77
|69
|100
|280
|67
|166
|100
|155
|240
|1254
|1254
|Handicap
|7
|9
|8
|1
|6
|2
|5
|4
|3
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|30
|30
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
