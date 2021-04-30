Sun Classic Golf Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6634 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6634 yards 70.8
White 72 6204 yards
Red 72 5116 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
