Akechi Golf Club - Shinsaiji Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6405 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6405 yards
|Back/Korai
|72
|6176 yards
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6042 yards
|Regular/Korai
|72
|5811 yards
|Front/Bent
|72
|5739 yards
|Front/Korai
|72
|5509 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|4954 yards
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|4744 yards
Scorecard for Akechi Golf Club Shinsaiji Golf Ground
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|460
|525
|170
|340
|390
|200
|390
|344
|554
|3373
|550
|140
|355
|414
|510
|455
|148
|390
|405
|3367
|6740
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|446
|506
|161
|329
|368
|163
|381
|311
|537
|3202
|528
|136
|346
|383
|499
|435
|131
|361
|390
|3209
|6411
|Front M: 69.2/117
|424
|506
|125
|311
|350
|125
|366
|273
|514
|2994
|501
|136
|330
|383
|485
|421
|118
|356
|334
|3064
|6058
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|378
|427
|125
|301
|265
|125
|349
|257
|433
|2660
|467
|128
|308
|272
|421
|367
|100
|308
|334
|2705
|5365
|Handicap
|2
|8
|16
|14
|12
|10
|6
|18
|4
|5
|13
|7
|1
|11
|3
|15
|17
|9
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1976) Hirochika Tomizawa (1976)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Stay & Play Offers
