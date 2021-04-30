Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Akechi Golf Club - Shinsaiji Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6405 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6405 yards
Back/Korai 72 6176 yards
Regular/Bent 72 6042 yards
Regular/Korai 72 5811 yards
Front/Bent 72 5739 yards
Front/Korai 72 5509 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 4954 yards
Ladies/Korai 72 4744 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akechi Golf Club Shinsaiji Golf Ground
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 460 525 170 340 390 200 390 344 554 3373 550 140 355 414 510 455 148 390 405 3367 6740
Regular M: 70.7/121 446 506 161 329 368 163 381 311 537 3202 528 136 346 383 499 435 131 361 390 3209 6411
Front M: 69.2/117 424 506 125 311 350 125 366 273 514 2994 501 136 330 383 485 421 118 356 334 3064 6058
Ladies W: 67.1/113 378 427 125 301 265 125 349 257 433 2660 467 128 308 272 421 367 100 308 334 2705 5365
Handicap 2 8 16 14 12 10 6 18 4 5 13 7 1 11 3 15 17 9
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1976) Hirochika Tomizawa (1976)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

