Gifu Spring Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6640 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6640 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6304 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5301 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gifu Spring Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 351 330 186 378 538 348 205 554 420 3310 335 370 186 562 342 372 461 217 485 3330 6640
White M: 70.7/121 338 310 161 370 521 333 181 529 405 3148 320 352 158 531 335 365 434 188 473 3156 6304
Red W: 67.1/113 235 245 115 242 482 249 142 370 348 2428 310 297 125 482 330 345 403 145 436 2873 5301
Handicap 9 17 7 3 13 11 15 1 5 8 6 18 2 16 10 4 12 14
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2001
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

