Gifu Spring Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6640 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6640 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6304 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5301 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Gifu Spring Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|351
|330
|186
|378
|538
|348
|205
|554
|420
|3310
|335
|370
|186
|562
|342
|372
|461
|217
|485
|3330
|6640
|White M: 70.7/121
|338
|310
|161
|370
|521
|333
|181
|529
|405
|3148
|320
|352
|158
|531
|335
|365
|434
|188
|473
|3156
|6304
|Red W: 67.1/113
|235
|245
|115
|242
|482
|249
|142
|370
|348
|2428
|310
|297
|125
|482
|330
|345
|403
|145
|436
|2873
|5301
|Handicap
|9
|17
|7
|3
|13
|11
|15
|1
|5
|8
|6
|18
|2
|16
|10
|4
|12
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
