World Lake Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6536 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/B
|72
|6536 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/K
|72
|6270 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6089 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/K
|72
|5844 yards
|Front/B
|72
|5838 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front/K
|72
|5537 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5268 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/K
|72
|4984 yards
Scorecard for World Lake Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|375
|174
|520
|347
|320
|425
|161
|402
|505
|3229
|353
|346
|181
|379
|489
|396
|437
|186
|540
|3307
|6536
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|344
|139
|492
|333
|297
|391
|143
|377
|478
|2994
|334
|328
|158
|351
|478
|371
|405
|160
|510
|3095
|6089
|Front M: 69.2/117
|336
|127
|468
|333
|297
|366
|143
|348
|461
|2879
|318
|309
|158
|351
|432
|342
|405
|147
|497
|2959
|5838
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|300
|107
|433
|313
|272
|342
|117
|326
|430
|2640
|299
|290
|134
|302
|385
|298
|337
|119
|464
|2628
|5268
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|13
|1
|11
|17
|5
|12
|18
|6
|16
|2
|10
|4
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Architect Yuji Shimamura (1992)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UFJ, American Express, VISA, MASTER, JCB, Diners, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout