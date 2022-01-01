World Lake Golf Club in Mitake, Gifu, Japan | GolfPass
World Lake Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6536 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/B 72 6536 yards 73.1 123
Back/K 72 6270 yards
Regular/B 72 6089 yards 70.7 121
Regular/K 72 5844 yards
Front/B 72 5838 yards 69.2 117
Front/K 72 5537 yards
Ladies/B 72 5268 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/K 72 4984 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for World Lake Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 375 174 520 347 320 425 161 402 505 3229 353 346 181 379 489 396 437 186 540 3307 6536
Regular M: 70.7/121 344 139 492 333 297 391 143 377 478 2994 334 328 158 351 478 371 405 160 510 3095 6089
Front M: 69.2/117 336 127 468 333 297 366 143 348 461 2879 318 309 158 351 432 342 405 147 497 2959 5838
Ladies W: 67.1/113 300 107 433 313 272 342 117 326 430 2640 299 290 134 302 385 298 337 119 464 2628 5268
Handicap 9 15 3 7 13 1 11 17 5 12 18 6 16 2 10 4 14 8
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Architect Yuji Shimamura (1992)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UFJ, American Express, VISA, MASTER, JCB, Diners, DC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me