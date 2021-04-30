Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Ehime

Matsuyama Royal Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6547 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6547 yards
Regular 72 6284 yards
Front 72 5927 yards
Ladies 72 5088 yards
Scorecard for Matsuyama Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 583 285 505 334 190 448 381 171 451 3348 416 501 171 372 329 100 397 475 508 3269 6617
Regular M: 70.7/121 574 271 505 314 190 424 369 164 424 3235 402 501 171 359 329 90 397 420 493 3162 6397
Front M: 69.2/117 556 257 475 299 165 402 350 149 393 3046 366 476 143 334 315 90 374 380 473 2951 5997
Ladies W: 67.1/113 450 257 408 265 131 362 295 134 330 2632 303 420 133 293 290 90 255 332 410 2526 5158
Handicap 3 15 9 7 13 1 11 17 5 10 4 16 2 8 14 18 12 6
Par 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

