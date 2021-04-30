Matsuyama Royal Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6547 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6547 yards
|Regular
|72
|6284 yards
|Front
|72
|5927 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5088 yards
Scorecard for Matsuyama Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|583
|285
|505
|334
|190
|448
|381
|171
|451
|3348
|416
|501
|171
|372
|329
|100
|397
|475
|508
|3269
|6617
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|574
|271
|505
|314
|190
|424
|369
|164
|424
|3235
|402
|501
|171
|359
|329
|90
|397
|420
|493
|3162
|6397
|Front M: 69.2/117
|556
|257
|475
|299
|165
|402
|350
|149
|393
|3046
|366
|476
|143
|334
|315
|90
|374
|380
|473
|2951
|5997
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|450
|257
|408
|265
|131
|362
|295
|134
|330
|2632
|303
|420
|133
|293
|290
|90
|255
|332
|410
|2526
|5158
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|2
|8
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB
Course Layout