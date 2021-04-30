Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Ehime

Matsuyama Kokusai Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6650 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6650 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6343 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5999 yards 69.2 117
Ladies (W) 72 5415 yards 67.1 113
Pink 72 4789 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Matsuyama Kokusai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 514 373 369 170 505 439 440 203 398 3411 509 271 160 365 205 490 441 440 358 3239 6650
Regular M: 70.7/121 492 363 339 135 493 414 418 194 382 3230 492 256 148 349 192 479 427 427 343 3113 6343
Front M: 69.2/117 470 350 322 113 489 394 399 176 363 3076 484 256 131 325 179 462 382 361 343 2923 5999
Ladies W: 67.1/113 425 297 308 103 389 366 344 140 349 2721 452 246 125 258 145 435 361 348 324 2694 5415
Handicap 3 9 15 13 7 1 5 11 17 4 10 16 14 8 2 12 6 18
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Greens Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Matsuyama Royal GC: #3
Matsuyama Royal Golf Club
Iyo, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisun CC Hojo: #2
Chisun Country Club Hojo
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me