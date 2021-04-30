Matsuyama Kokusai Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6650 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6650 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6343 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5999 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5415 yards
|67.1
|113
|Pink
|72
|4789 yards
Scorecard for Matsuyama Kokusai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|514
|373
|369
|170
|505
|439
|440
|203
|398
|3411
|509
|271
|160
|365
|205
|490
|441
|440
|358
|3239
|6650
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|492
|363
|339
|135
|493
|414
|418
|194
|382
|3230
|492
|256
|148
|349
|192
|479
|427
|427
|343
|3113
|6343
|Front M: 69.2/117
|470
|350
|322
|113
|489
|394
|399
|176
|363
|3076
|484
|256
|131
|325
|179
|462
|382
|361
|343
|2923
|5999
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|425
|297
|308
|103
|389
|366
|344
|140
|349
|2721
|452
|246
|125
|258
|145
|435
|361
|348
|324
|2694
|5415
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|13
|7
|1
|5
|11
|17
|4
|10
|16
|14
|8
|2
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout