Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Ehime

Imabari Country Club

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6443 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6443 yards
Regular 72 6177 yards
Ladies 72 5033 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Nearby Courses
Chisun CC Hojo: #2
Chisun Country Club Hojo
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hojo CC: #1
Hojo Country Club
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Elleair GC Matsuyama
Elleair Golf Club Matsuyama
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Dogo GC
Dogo Golf Club
Matsuyama, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Matsuyama Kokusai GC: #8
Matsuyama Kokusai Golf Club
Toon, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Matsuyama Royal GC: #3
Matsuyama Royal Golf Club
Iyo, Ehime
Semi-Private
0.0
0
