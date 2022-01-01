Imabari Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6443 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6443 yards
|Regular
|72
|6177 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5033 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout