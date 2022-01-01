Kogen Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6493 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6493 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5993 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5330 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kumakogen
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|588
|164
|493
|296
|440
|423
|403
|183
|432
|3422
|351
|334
|161
|394
|356
|517
|293
|515
|150
|3071
|6493
|Front M: 69.2/117
|553
|153
|453
|286
|390
|387
|376
|155
|413
|3166
|312
|296
|151
|377
|294
|485
|282
|495
|135
|2827
|5993
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|525
|148
|379
|268
|313
|318
|280
|141
|315
|2687
|293
|270
|142
|370
|289
|443
|262
|450
|124
|2643
|5330
|Handicap
|8
|16
|10
|14
|2
|4
|12
|18
|6
|11
|17
|15
|5
|1
|3
|9
|7
|13
|Par
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
