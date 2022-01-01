Kogen Golf Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Ehime

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6493 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6493 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5993 yards 69.2 117
Ladies (W) 72 5330 yards 67.1 113
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 588 164 493 296 440 423 403 183 432 3422 351 334 161 394 356 517 293 515 150 3071 6493
Front M: 69.2/117 553 153 453 286 390 387 376 155 413 3166 312 296 151 377 294 485 282 495 135 2827 5993
Ladies W: 67.1/113 525 148 379 268 313 318 280 141 315 2687 293 270 142 370 289 443 262 450 124 2643 5330
Handicap 8 16 10 14 2 4 12 18 6 11 17 15 5 1 3 9 7 13
Par 5 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 5 3 36 72

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Restaurant

