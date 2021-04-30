Bridgestone Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6371 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6371 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6045 yards
|70.0
|117
|Front
|72
|5438 yards
Scorecard for Bridgestone Kang Tree Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|501
|430
|196
|415
|420
|425
|152
|523
|290
|3352
|315
|340
|495
|140
|516
|318
|325
|186
|384
|3019
|6371
|White M: 70.0/117
|486
|425
|166
|397
|406
|401
|139
|501
|265
|3186
|300
|335
|475
|120
|495
|300
|311
|152
|371
|2859
|6045
|Yellow W: 70.2/119
|472
|340
|166
|336
|353
|348
|139
|457
|265
|2876
|289
|335
|435
|120
|457
|300
|311
|152
|310
|2709
|5585
|Handicap
|11
|3
|15
|5
|1
|9
|17
|7
|13
|14
|8
|4
|18
|2
|12
|16
|10
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1957
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, AMEX / Model, Rakuten
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout