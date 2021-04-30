Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Saga

Bridgestone Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6371 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6371 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6045 yards 70.0 117
Front 72 5438 yards
Scorecard for Bridgestone Kang Tree Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 501 430 196 415 420 425 152 523 290 3352 315 340 495 140 516 318 325 186 384 3019 6371
White M: 70.0/117 486 425 166 397 406 401 139 501 265 3186 300 335 475 120 495 300 311 152 371 2859 6045
Yellow W: 70.2/119 472 340 166 336 353 348 139 457 265 2876 289 335 435 120 457 300 311 152 310 2709 5585
Handicap 11 3 15 5 1 9 17 7 13 14 8 4 18 2 12 16 10 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1957

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, AMEX / Model, Rakuten
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Nearby Courses
Dai-hakata CC - Japanese Cypress: #2
Dai-hakata Country Club - Pine/Japanese Cypress Course
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Dai-hakata CC - Pine: #4
Dai-hakata Country Club - Cedar/Pine Course
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Dai-hakata CC - Cedar: #8
Dai-hakata Country Club - Japanese Cypress/Cedar Course
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC - Tenpai: #8
Satsuki Golf Club - Tenpai Course
Chikushino, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yasukogen CC: Driving range
Yasukogen Country Club - South/West Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Central Fukuoka GC: #12
Central Fukuoka Golf Club
Chikushino, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yasukogen CC: Clubhouse
Yasukogen Country Club - West/East Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yame Jyoyo GC
Yame Jyoyo Golf Club
Yame, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aburayama GC
Aburayama Golf Course
Fukuoka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yasukogen CC
Yasukogen Country Club - East/South Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato Fudo CC: #15
Yamato Fudo Country Club
Saga, Saga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akizuki CC
Akizuki Country Club
Asakura, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

