Chikugo River Riverside Sports Center - Mamezu Golf Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5219 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back (18-hole)/Korai 70 5219 yards 70.9
Back (18-hole)/Tifton 70 5219 yards 70.9
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chikugogawa Riverside Sports Center
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Men M: 64.1/107 344 352 155 166 437 424 97 344 306 2625 344 352 155 135 437 424 97 344 306 2594 5219
Ladies W: 65.1/109 344 352 155 166 437 424 97 344 306 2625 344 352 155 135 437 424 97 344 306 2594 5219
Handicap 7 5 9 11 17 3 13 1 15 8 6 10 12 18 4 14 2 16
Par 4 4 3 3 5 5 3 4 4 35 4 4 3 3 5 5 3 4 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Greens Tifton/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

