Chikugo River Riverside Sports Center - Mamezu Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5219 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (18-hole)/Korai
|70
|5219 yards
|70.9
|Back (18-hole)/Tifton
|70
|5219 yards
|70.9
Scorecard for Chikugogawa Riverside Sports Center
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Men M: 64.1/107
|344
|352
|155
|166
|437
|424
|97
|344
|306
|2625
|344
|352
|155
|135
|437
|424
|97
|344
|306
|2594
|5219
|Ladies W: 65.1/109
|344
|352
|155
|166
|437
|424
|97
|344
|306
|2625
|344
|352
|155
|135
|437
|424
|97
|344
|306
|2594
|5219
|Handicap
|7
|5
|9
|11
|17
|3
|13
|1
|15
|8
|6
|10
|12
|18
|4
|14
|2
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|35
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Greens Tifton/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout